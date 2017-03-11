Below is a list of five Alexa skills worth trying selected from trending, customer favorites, and top enabled skills in the Alexa Skills Marketplace.

To enable any of the skills below you can search for them in your Alexa app or just click links below that bring you directly to skill’s unique page in the Alexa Skills Marketplace.

In the latest Alexa news this week: Alexa now connects with Office 365, Amazon dropped its court case arguing that Alexa recordings are protected by the First Amendment, and we learned that Alexa is a feminist whose been inspired by more than a dozen amazing women.

For the “Talk nerdy to me” crowd, this skill spits out lines like “Is you’re name WiFi? Cause I’m feeling a connection,” or “Tonight this Han doesn’t want to fly solo.” It’s mostly cornball stuff but that description applies to most pickup lines.

Several popular voice services like The Magic Door and Food Network Alexa skills are now available on Google Assistant. Until this week, WebMD was only available on Google Assistant. The new WebMD Alexa skill can tell you about diseases, health conditions, and the side affects of drugs. It will also tell you about symptoms and treatments of specific ailments.

You can say things like “Can you tell me about vertigo?” or “What are the side effects of aspirin?” The WebMD skill may offer to send more information about the answer to your question to your Alexa app.

To play, the skill says a word and then players have to pick a word that starts with the last letter of the word. The more letters you have in your response, the more points you get. More than one person can play at once.

That may not sound like much but take a look at the rest of the Alexa Skills Marketplace: You’re going to have a hard time finding another skill that attracts near 900 who care enough to write a review.

This skill can play a series of several sounds you’d recognize like rain or thunderstorm or ocean but also sounds you’d have idea what they sound like including beautiful dream, brown noise, and Swiss massage.

Just one sound of the avian variety for this skill trending this week.