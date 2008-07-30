PartnerUp, a social network for entrepreneurs, has been acquired by Deluxe Corp. for an undisclosed amount.

The two businesses seem like a good fit. PartnerUp‘s goal is to help entrepreneurs connect with other business owners, find candidates for their executive teams (hence the sponsored posts from PartnerUp that you see every week on VentureBeat) and also locate real estate and service providers. Although Deluxe is best known as a check printer, it has refocused on small business services (mainly printing) as the use of paper checks declines. And both companies are based in Minnesota — PartnerUp in Minneappolis, Deluxe in St. Paul.

The companies say Deluxe can promote PartnerUp membership to its small business customers, while PartnerUp members can use Deluxe’s services. PartnerUp was founded in 2005, and it’s not clear how successful the networking site has been since it launched in 2007 — the company will only say that it has “thousands” of members. It’s privately financed without venture backing.

We last wrote about PartnerUp because of a list that the company compiled of 2007 acquisitions. Looks like PartnerUp will be adding itself to this year’s list.