A number of companies offer ways for Facebook application developers to measure user traffic, advertising effectiveness, and other aspects necessary for building a successful application on Facebook, including Kontagent, Sometrics, Developer Analytics and others. And their offerings are becoming increasingly advanced. These tools matter because, as we’ve written, better metrics can lead to a larger and more successful ecosystem of applications on Facebook and other social networks.

Today, Facebook will begin offering its own, that it says will complement third-party analytics services. The company will add a new “Features” tab to its existing “Insights” analytics service (pictured), that will “highlight aggregated statistics on user actions around specific features on Facebook.”

According to the company, the tab will display “total counts for user actions including canvas page views, clicks on profile boxes, confirmation of Feed forms, and, the adding and removing of bookmarks.”

The new features will include a graph to show daily counts for measurements and a way to see changes in metrics over particular dates. Facebook just did away with its daily active user traffic measurement of applications in its applications directory, switching in to measure monthly active users, so this is in some sense a more advanced replacement.