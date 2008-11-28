PartnerUp, a Deluxe Company, is an online community for entrepreneurs and startups that help them find people for their businesses, such as co-founders, business partners, advisors, board members, and skilled technical people. In addition, PartnerUp helps entrepreneurs ask for and offer up advice, find commercial real estate, and find resources for their businesses.

The PartnerUp team blogs on the StartUp Blog, an up-and-coming blog about entrepreneurship, small business, and startups. If you get a chance, check it out at startup.partnerup.com.

You can find thousands of additional opportunities by signing up for PartnerUp or browsing PartnerUp’s Business Opportunities Directory.

Co-Founder/Business Partner

Business Partner, Advanced IT Solutions

Strategic Partner, Influentials Network

Business Owner, uVme Games

Co-Founder, iBullish

Business Partner, i-NET Commerce

Board Members/Advisors/Mentors

Board of Directors, Eco Expressions

Advisor, Revolution Energy

Advisor, Stealth Advertising Startup

Advisor, Navarro Systems

Board of Directors, Aim-high Enterprises Inc

IT/Software/Web



Chief Technology Office, Proshield Technologies Inc

CTO, DistrictBook

CKO, Flaxio Ltd

Web Designer, Star Stream Holding Ltd

Lead Designer, Revolution Grills

Sales/Marketing/Business Development

CMO, MoneyPinchers Inc

Business Development, Debtmeet

Sales Executive, New River Financial

Sales, GSY Labs

Chief Revenue Officer, Uturn

Browse thousands of additional opportunities on PartnerUp

PartnerUp is offered as a free service thanks to the generous support of:

