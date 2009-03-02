Here’s the latest action:

The White House and YouTube need to video message one another — A report this morning by CNET claimed the White House was ditching YouTube as a platform for President Obama’s weekly addresses and going with a different Flash-based solution from Akamai. The decision was said to be due to privacy concerns about information YouTube (which Google owns) tracks. But the whole thing is not true says a later report from the White House, according to The New York Times. Apparently, it is just experimenting with different video formats. Maybe this is all just part of the new administration’s technology “bumps.”

The Dow plunges below 7,000 — It’s the first time the index has been that low since 1997. As recently as October 2007 it was at an all-time high of over 14,000. The NASDAQ was down around the 1,300 mark as well, and it’s closing in on the dot-com bust lows. The S&P 500 is at 700, a level it hasn’t traded below since 1996.

No iPhones or iPods in the Gates home — That’s what Bill Gates’ wife Melinda says in a profile in Vogue. “There are very few things that are on the banned list in our household,” Melinda Gates tells Vogue. “But iPods and iPhones are two things we don’t get for our kids.” No word on if they have Zunes, as TechFlash comically mentions.

Apple readying new Time Capsules and AirPort Extremes? — If regulatory filings are any indication, Apple will soon have new versions of both devices, according to AppleInsider. No word on when these will come, but Apple’s rumored March event is now even more up in the air with rumors of Apple unveiling its new iMacs and Mac minis tomorrow. As with all things Apple, it’s wait-and-see.

Flock ditching Firefox for Chrome? — That’s what TechCrunch hears. The company states that it’s sticking with the Firefox engine — for now — but doesn’t rule out a switch in the future.

TweetMeme meets revenue stream — The service, which aggregates links from Twitter, now features “Sponsored Tweets,” meaning it has beaten Twitter itself to making some money (though the service maintains that is on the way). ReadWriteWeb has more.

Netflix is coming on down to South Park — And is paying cash to do so, according to The New York Times. “We’ve never given the show to anybody else to stream, but we like Netflix as a service. We use it,” co-creator Matt Stone tells the Times. Apparently, South Park chose Netflix over both Hulu and Joost.

Streaming HBO shows? — The hbo.com site will soon relaunch using Adobe Flash, but it’s not entirely clear if that means it will feature streaming episodes of its excellent shows. But NewTeeVee seems to think that will be the case.

ReadBurner launches a URL-shortner — Though it admits BurnURL is really like any other URL shortener, ReadBurner hopes it will spur the sharing of content that makes its site tick.