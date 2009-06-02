Seatwave, one of several sites for secondary ticket sales, has brought in $17 million in a fourth round of funding to continue developing and marketing its platform. While the London-based company has done quite well for itself — recording a 200 percent jump in revenue from first quarter this year compared to last year — it faces an increasingly fierce field of competition.

Seatwave, which allows ticket holders to sell their passes to others online if they cannot go to an event, says it aspires to become a major destination for ticket seekers on the web, but with eBay and Ticketmaster snapping up smaller companies like StubHub, GetMeIn and TicketsNow, it’s more dangerous than ever to be a small fish in a small pond. It also comes up against Viagogo, another U.K. company founded by the creator of StubHub that just snagged $70 million to achieve the same goals. It has also seen a 250 percent growth in sales in the past year.

One of Seatwave’s assets in this horserace is the degree of security it provides to transactions. The site says it guarantees that all exchanges take place with legitimate ticket sources and that buyers will receive the tickets they paid for or receive a full refund. It also offers a service called TicketCover that refunds buyers if an event is cancelled or if they cannot attend for a range of reasons.

Seatwave takes 25 percent of the sale price split between the buyer and seller of the tickets. It has raised $53 million to date now from Adinvest, Atlas Venture, Fidelity Ventures and Mangrove Capital Partners.