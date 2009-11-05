Christmas e-cards are probably among the five most boring things ever, but Pixorial is offering a nice improvement, by embedding your movies within them. After all, if you’re going to get all warm-and-fuzzy, isn’t it better to do so on-camera? And I’m sure you get bonus points if you have cute kids.

This is a pretty natural extension of Englewood, Colo.-based Pixorial’s video-editing technology, which may be be a better fit for non-techies than software like iMovie, because it’s simple to use, and if any video editing seems too hard for you, you can also send the Pixorial team members your VHS tapes and they’ll handle the online transfer.

The new e-cards (which, to be clear, don’t have to be Christmas-related) add to Pixorial’s free services. You can also download your videos and share them on Facebook without charge, but you’ll have to pay a small fee if you want the high-resolution version, or if you want a DVD. With the holiday season coming up, this seems like smart way to expose many more consumers to the company’s technology.

The company is self-funded. Here’s a sample e-card.