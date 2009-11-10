Who hasn’t sat through a presentation that is utterly boring and has you thinking about what you’re going to eat for lunch. The ability to capture an audience, hold them spell bound and generate a call-to-action has been an elusive art-form. However, there are tools available that can help.

One such company offering these tools is Kaon Interactive, a Boston area company that specializes in 3D interactive sales and marketing solutions. Their v-brief platform gives presentations the extra spark they need to make an impression. The company was founded in 1996 with an undisclosed amount of funding and is quickly becoming an attractive resource to product manufacturers, distributors and retailers looking to deliver interactivity to customers. Some noteworthy customers include: Dell, IBM, Cisco.

While there are plenty of companies offering 3D software for presentations including Dryfork, which allows the presenter to integrate 2D, 3D, and video media in a single presentation, but only Kaon provides the ability to deliver presentations via the web. Today, Kaon announced the launch of Kaon V-Stream, a way for sales and marketing professionals to deliver presentations via the web, independent of the user’s local hardware. In the past, one could only view these presentations via Kaon’s v-OSK, a touch screen appliance, because of the size and complexity of the content. Now, with Kaon V-Stream these presentations can be delivered anytime anywhere as long as there is an Internet connection and access to a web-browser.

For example, a company with a large product portfolio might find it difficult to constantly keep products relevant and timely to customers. With Kaon, the company can produce interactive 3D presentations across their whole product line leveraged by their sales team for both online and offline use. That makes it easier for marketers and sales teams to create captive 3D virtual product demonstrations, interactive flow diagrams, videos, data sheets, slide presentations, and more, which are all needed for today’s elusive audience.

What’s the worst presentation you ever sat through? Bet it wasn’t developed through Kaon.