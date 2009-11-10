Vidly, a video-sharing service designed to work with Twitter, is bringing high-definition video to the microblogging network. The company lets users tweet out short high-resolution videos to their followers — see National Geographic’s channel for examples.

It could be helpful for small businesses and brands that want to deepen their relationships with followers. Twitter’s traditional 140 character limit is constraining, so offering richer media content might make a brand seem more personable. Vidly says its service is ideal for showing movie trailers, music videos and game trailers. (Of course, Vidly faces competition if brands decide to host their own content or YouTube makes its Twitter integration more seamless.)

The San Francisco-based startup, which used to be called TwitVid.io and is backed by angel investors including Ron Conway, released a video-sharing app on the iPhone a week ago. It lets you record short videos and post them to Twitter. The next version will post videos to Facebook, YouTube, MySpace and blogs and make it easier to share with select groups of friends.