ZAP licenses government charger for EVs — The less well-known Bay Area builder of low-speed electric vehicles is borrowing car-charging technology from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The system is supposedly able to toggle how much energy is being delivered, and how fast. Earth2Tech has the details.

CNET cofounder in deep tax trouble — Halsey Minor and his wife Shannon apparently owe more than $13 million in income tax, according to the California Franchise Tax Board. The technology site mogul also owes $6.6 million in art he allegedly bid on but didn’t pay for at auction house Sotheby’s, according to the New York Post.

Doodle Jump crowned king of apps — The game has finally surpassed Bejeweled as the most popular paid application offered in Apple’s App Store, downloaded an average of 28,000 times per day.

Energy Star gets even tougher — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy have teamed up once again to strengthen the Energy Star certification program. In particular, appliances and electronics will be put through tougher verification tests than they have in the past.

Evernote caters to premium users’ requests — The cross-platform application that helps users collect and remember content has introduced new features for its premium subscribers, including expanded storage and revision history.

MySpace unveils events calendar — The social network has added new event-tracking tools to its offerings, allowing bands to easily share and publicize their concert dates, drawing in the site’s still thriving music community.

Amazon taps Bit.ly to shorten its links — The massive retail site says it is using the Bit.ly pro service to shorten the URLs it tweets to a snappy http://amzn.to. It’s a reassuring move for Bit.ly, as Twitter, which carries many of its shortened links, moves to introduce its own Web link shortener.

PC shipments up 27 percent in Q1 — About 84.3 million personal computers were sold during the first quarter of 2010, according to Gartner, exceeding many analyst estimates. BusinessWeek takes a closer look at what this means for the tech economy.

Joost claims 67 million users — Online video network Joost has a surprising broad reach, according to comScore’s Video Metrix report. If the figures are to be believed, 38 percent of internet users watch videos served by Joost every month.

Facebook purges iPhone apps — Some Facebook developers have had their iPhone development credentials deleted by the social network, according to an article on CNET.

IBM wants to green its supply chain — The computing giant says it will start requiring its 28,000 vendors around the world to track their energy use, greenhouse gas emissions and waste production. The New York Times’ Green Inc. blog has the details.