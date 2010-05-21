Los Angeles-based Cocodot, an invitation and greetings service, has raised $2 million in funding, according to an SEC filing. Anthem Venture Partners and Rincon Venture Partners participated in the round. Founder Shawn Gold was previously MySpace’s chief marketing officer.

Isn’t it late in the game for another Evite competitor? Apparently not. The company debuted at the 2009 TechCrunch50 event, where it was dubbed “stylish, prettier, more social” than Evite. What the company probably needs is a brazen marketing campaign to convince Evite users to manage an event using Cocodot. (What do I hate most about Evite? Its emailed invitations require you to click from email to a browser window in order to see the time and location of the event. I think I’d pay to be able to search that information on my BlackBerry’s inbox rather than trying to surf Evite.com on a phone from the back of a bouncing taxicab.)

Cocodot’s previous funding totaled nearly $1 million from Anthem, and from William Morris’ Mail Room Fund.