Here’s the latest action:

GM to price Volt tomorrow — General Motors has suggested that it will use the stage at the Plug-in 2010 conference going on right now to announce the official price of the Chevrolet Volt, its plug-in hybrid slated to launch before the end of the year. There has been a lot of pressure on GM to lower the car’s price since Nissan pegged the all-electric Leaf’s price tag at $33,000 before rebates.

GE backs SynapSense — General Electric announced that it will join with existing investors to sink an additional $5 million into SynapSense, a startup that produces software for monitoring and reducing how much energy data centers use, which is becoming increasingly important.

Larry Ellison makes more money than you — Or anyone, really. Oracle’s chief executive officer just rose to the top of the list of highest-paid executives at public companies over the past decade, with a reported $1.84 billion in pay.

KP lags in internet investing — Esteemed Silicon Valley firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers may be falling short in an important investing category: the internet. Business Insider contends that partner John Doerr’s decision to focus on cleantech and Vinod Khosla’s departure to his own venture firm have dulled KP’s leading edge in this area.

HireVue lands $5M — The startup, which allows employers to interview prospective hires via online video, has just raised $5 million in a second round of funding from Granite Ventures and JCP Capital.

Google Music coming this year? — The New York Post reported today that Google is gearing up to launch a music marketplace and download service to compete with Apple’s iTunes and to give Android a user-friendly media platform of its own.

Glam branches into sports — The online media network focused on women announced today that it is making a play to expand its male audience, launching a new web property called BrashSports, which will feature athletic news and fan blog posts. Not so coincidentally, the company bought sports-centric ad network Sportgenic last week.