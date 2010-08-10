Here’s the latest action:

Intuit rings up Cha-ChingThe business software developer has bought personal finance application Cha-Ching for both the web and the iPhone, probably to add to its portfolio of Apple applications.

iPhone users having twice as much sexNew data collected by popular online dating site OkCupid suggests that iPhone users have twice as much sex as their peers who use Android-based phones. The same report shows that cameras really do make a difference in how attractive you look.

New iPod to include iPhone 4 trappings?Daring Fireball’s John Gruber predicts that the forthcoming update to the iPod Touch will include the iPhone 4’s coveted retina display and dual cameras.

Android tablet to undercut iPad — The Dell Streak Android-based tablet device launching on August 12 will apparently be selling for $299.99 with a two-year contract with AT&T, undercutting the price of Apple’s iPad. But the Streak still only sports a 5-inch screen, making it closer to an iPod Touch than the iPad itself.

SunPower posts promising lossCrystalline silicon solar panel maker SunPower reported a $6.2 million loss on $384.2 million in revenue for the second quarter of 2010. Because the results beat the company’s outlook by 10 cents a share, its stock price bumped up 3 percent in after-hours trading.

Amazon sets its sights on hardware — The online retailer appears to be gearing up to launch more hardware products beyond its Kindle e-reader. The tip off: a flurry of job listings for the company’s department focused on electronics hardware.