Here’s the latest action:

Intuit rings up Cha-Ching — The business software developer has bought personal finance application Cha-Ching for both the web and the iPhone, probably to add to its portfolio of Apple applications.

iPhone users having twice as much sex — New data collected by popular online dating site OkCupid suggests that iPhone users have twice as much sex as their peers who use Android-based phones. The same report shows that cameras really do make a difference in how attractive you look.

New iPod to include iPhone 4 trappings? — Daring Fireball’s John Gruber predicts that the forthcoming update to the iPod Touch will include the iPhone 4’s coveted retina display and dual cameras.

Android tablet to undercut iPad — The Dell Streak Android-based tablet device launching on August 12 will apparently be selling for $299.99 with a two-year contract with AT&T, undercutting the price of Apple’s iPad. But the Streak still only sports a 5-inch screen, making it closer to an iPod Touch than the iPad itself.

SunPower posts promising loss — Crystalline silicon solar panel maker SunPower reported a $6.2 million loss on $384.2 million in revenue for the second quarter of 2010. Because the results beat the company’s outlook by 10 cents a share, its stock price bumped up 3 percent in after-hours trading.

Amazon sets its sights on hardware — The online retailer appears to be gearing up to launch more hardware products beyond its Kindle e-reader. The tip off: a flurry of job listings for the company’s department focused on electronics hardware.