Here are the top cleantech stories we’re following today on the GreenBeat:

SolFocus announced it will build the first and largest concentrated photovoltaic solar system in Saudi Arabia, delivering around 300 megawatt-hours of energy. Japanese thin-film solar company Solar Frontier will also provide 10 megawatts in a solar installation for a car park, Greentech Media writes.

Better Place announced it is bringing 61 electric taxis and four of its signature battery-swapping stations to San Francisco. The $6.9 million project will last three years and is funded by the Department of Transportation. Better Place previously piloted a similar electric taxi project in Tokyo.

Biofuels company Codexis is on pace to earn almost $100 million in sales this year, Xconomy writes.

By 2020, the algal fuel industry is forecasted to produce only 61 million gallons a year, or $1.3 billion of market value, according to Pike Research (via Earth2Tech).

Silicon Valley venture capitalists could move investments to China if Proposition 23 passes in California and suspends the state’s previously mandated renewable energy goals, WSJ writes.

Italy’s Enel Green Power isn’t generating much demand for its hoped-for $4 billion IPO, WSJ writes.

Are you a green executive or entrepreneur? If so, sign up now for GreenBeat 2010 — the year’s seminal conference on the smart grid — November 3-4 at Stanford University. World leaders in smart grid initiatives will debate how the new “Super Grid” is creating huge opportunities in cars, energy storage, and renewables. GreenBeat 2010 is hosted by VentureBeat and SSE Labs of Stanford University. Go here for full conference details and to apply for the 2010 Innovation Competition.