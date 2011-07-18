Marketing and co mmunications company Aegis Media acquired an $11 million (U.S.) minority stake in TigerSpike, its second acquisition this month.

TigerSpike provides personal media technology branding on smart phones, tablets, Kindle e-readers, and more. The company provides marketing expertise along with success tracking metrics, analysis and in house mobile development. Clients include The Economist, Pepsi, the United Kingdom’s The Daily Telegraph, AutoTrader and the currently scandalized News Corp. TigerSpike also allows clients to dispatch their own content to mobile apps through their cloud-based product Phoenix.

The funds generated from the Aegis acquired shares will launch TigerSpike offerings into the enterprise.

“The first wave of mobile was consumer focused, the second wave of mobile is enterprise related,” predicted Luke Janssen, founder and chief executive of TigerSpike, in a press release. Tablets like Cisco’s Cius, unified communications devices like Avaya’s Flare, and mobile web collaboration apps support the idea that mobile and enterprise go hand-in-hand.

“Personal Media … is changing the way we work,” said head of strategy for TigerSpike Nic Newman, in the release. “The number of mobiles sold exceeded PC’s in the first quarter, and recently it was announced that mobile app usage has now exceed individual’s web browsing time.”

While TigerSpike goes corporate, Aegis will use the company to growth its mobile marketing practice. Aegis also announced it had acquired a 75 percent share of MediaVest on July 11th. Aegis chief executive, Jerry Buhlmann stated in a press release that Aegis continues to make acquisitions to that end.

TigerSpike was founded in Australia in 2003. Its gross assets as of March 31, 2011 were $3.6 million.

