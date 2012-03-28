At VentureBeat, we come across a lot of funding news every day. In order to bring you the most information possible, we’re rounding up the quick-and-dirty details about the funding deals of the day and serving them up here in our new “Funding daily” column.

MediaPass grabs funding for content subscriptions

MediaPass helps online publishers can make money by selling subscriptions to their content. The company raised $1.75 million in its second round of funding from undisclosed investors. The service can be integrated into major content management systems, such as WordPress, Joomla, and Blogger. MediaPass also announced a partnership with Automattic’s WordPress VIP program. The company is based in Los Angeles, Calif.

StyleTread raises $12 million

In the world of e-commerce, StyleTread raised $12 million from Starfish Ventures, Lakestar, Nine Entertainment Co., and Adinvest. StyleTread is an Australian company that sells men’s and women’s shoes, and is described as the “Zappos of Australia.” The two year-old company is headquartered in Sydney.

DudaMobile grabs funding to build mobile websites

Tuesday, DudaMobile announced a $6 million second round of funding from Pitango Venture Capital. The platform lets people build mobile websites and just passed the one million websites built milestone. The company has also received funding from angel investors Jeff Fluhr, StubHub founder, and Audible.com CEO Don Kat. DudaMobile is based in Mountain View, Calif. and was founded in 2009.

$8.7 million goes to CloudLock

CloudLock just raised $8.7 million from Ascent Venture Partners and Cedar Fund in a second round of funding. The company does what it name implies: locks up company data stored in the cloud. It works with Google Apps customers that want extra security.

UnboundID raises $12.5 million to protect customer data

UnboundID announced Tuesday that it has raised a second round of funding for $12.5 million from OpenView Venture Partners. Similarly to CloudLock, UnboundID protects customer data and identities stored in cloud servers, mobile apps, and social networks. The company is based in Austin, Texas.

