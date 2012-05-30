Kevin Rose has joined tech giant Google’s venture capital firm Google Ventures as a partner, a spokesperson confirmed to VentureBeat today.

Rose is perhaps best known as the founder of community news sharing site Digg as well as his time as news correspondent for the Tech TV/G4TV cable news channel. Some of the companies he’s co-founded have gone on to close large exits, with the latest being the estimated $40 million acquisition of Revision3 by Discovery Networks. Prior to that, Rose’s startup incubator Milk, which previously received a $1.5 million investment from Google Ventures, was purchased by Google back in March. That deal was apparently worth $12 million, according to AllThingD, which first broke the news about Rose’s next move.

While Rose is usually viewed as an entrepreneur, he’s also got a pretty impressive investment portfolio that includes Foursquare, Path, Twitter, Zynga, OMGPOP, Gowalla, Square, and others.

In addition to becoming a venture partner at the firm, Rose will focus primarily on seed and early-stage investments, according to Google Ventures.

Photo via Kevin Rose/About.me