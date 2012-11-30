Nine startups from Montréal accelerator FounderFuel’s recent graduates are coming to Silicon Valley. The temporary move is funded by the Consulate General of Canada in San Francisco, and the goal is to help the startups build relationships, raise capital, and grow faster as a result of living and working in the startup capital of the world.

As part of the Canadian Technology Accelerator program, each team will be getting fully paid office space in one of four facilities: Plug and Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale, RocketSpace and CTA@Mission Bay in San Francisco, or Environmental Business Cluster in San Jose. In addition, the startups will be introduced to mentors and potential partners in the Valley.

“The FounderFuel teams will benefit from unprecedented opportunities to develop partnerships, accelerate their customer acquisition and raise additional funding,” FounderFuel’s general manager Ian Jeffrey said in a statement. “Free office space in Silicon Valley is an invaluable advantage to our teams, and weʼre very excited to be the first program to partner with the Canadian Technology Accelerator.”

The nine teams — many of which VentureBeat met on Demo Day in November — are:

Nine teams were chosen for this round, but going forward, the Canadian Technology Accelerator program will choose up to three teams per FounderFuel cohort.

photo credit: Joe Azure via photopin cc