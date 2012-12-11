In the early days of the Internet, the smartest tech nerds weren’t just starting companies, they were scooping up website domain names.

This year, entrepreneurs experimented with hipster domain names like “.io” and “.me”. But for those that can afford them, “.com’s” are still the more professional and user-friendly choice.

Today, financial news and analysis website Forexpros announced the purchase of Investing.com for a massive $2.75 million. The company claims this puts Investing.com among the top 30 most expensive domain names ever sold.

Domain names are still big business, but sold for the highest prices during the dotcom boom and the early 2000’s. When it was scooped up for $7.5 million in 1999, Business.com reigned as the most expensive domain name purchase ever. That is, until 2006, when Sex.com was sold for a tidy $14 million. Last year’s most expensive domain sale? Social.com, which was scooped up by Salesforce.com for $2.6 million.

Investing.com is already up and running, and provides relevant news for amateur and semi-professional traders. In the future, it will offer a range of real-time quotes and charts, as well as analysis on indices, stocks, bonds, futures, commodities and forex.

With a memorable domain name, the founders are a step closer to achieving their goal. Forexpros’ founder and CEO Dror Efrat explained in a statement that they hope to provide “a one-stop shop for active financial traders and investors worldwide.” To that end, the company will compete with financial news giants like Bloomberg and Reuters.

According to Wikipedia, here’s a list of the 15 most expensive domain names of all time:

Insure.com for $16 million in 2009 Sex.com for $14 million in October 2010

Fund.com 2008 £9.99 million

Porn.com 2007 $9.5 million

Fb.com by Facebook for $8.5 million in November 2010

Business.com for $7.5 million in December 1999

Diamond.com 2006 $7.5 million

Beer.com 2004 $7 million

Israel.com 2008 $5.88 million

Casino.com 2003 $5.5 million

Toys.com: Toys ‘R’ Us by auction for $5.1 million in 2009

iCloud.com by Apple for $4.5 million in April 2011

GiftCard.com by CardLab for $4 million in October 2012

AltaVista.com for $3.3 million in August 1998 Candy.com for $3.0 million in June 2009

Domain name image // Dusit, Shutterstock