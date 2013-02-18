The porn industry never got such penetrating look as in a report today by blogger Jon Millward, who reviewed data from more than 10,000 profiles of porn stars in the Internet Adult Film Database. The result is the big data of porn, a set of facts that would surprise you and your perceptions about sex films on the Internet.

Millward wrote that the impression of a porn star as a “blonde with big boobs” is actually wrong. Based on his review of about 8.6 percent of the database’s profiles, the average porn star has a bra cup size of 34B. Double-D bra sizes were fourth, behind B, C, and D. The most common set of measurements for women was 34-24-34. And dark-haired porn stars outnumbered blondes by two to one.

The average male porn star is 5 feet 10 inches, while the average woman is 5 feet 5 inches — the same as the average American man and woman.The average female is 117 pounds, or 48 pounds under the U.S. average for women. The average male is 167.5 pounds, or 27 pounds less than the national average for men. The largest woman weighed 719 pounds, and the lightest was 74 pounds.

The analysis took Millward six months. From that come gems such as this: The top 10 most-prolific male porn stars have slept with 1,013 women each, or 45 a year for an average career length of 22.4 years. The top 10 women have slept with 148 men, or eight a year for an average of 17.7 years. Nina Hartley, who started in 1984, has made 938 porn films. Tom Byron has 2,549 film credits since 1982. About 10 to 30 percent of stars quit the business after making one film.

The database was started by Dutch fan Peter Van Aarle, who began keeping records in 1981 on the porn films he saw in his home town’s theater. He teamed up with others in 1999 to form the Internet Adult Film Database, which was visited in 2011 by 20 million people. The database keeps stats on names of performers, their heights and weights, their races, the sex acts they perform, and pretty much everything else.

Of the stars, 70.5 percent were white, 14 percent were black, 9.3 percent were Latin, 5.2 percent were Asian, and 1 percent were other. That’s pretty much a reflection of the U.S. population, broken down by race. The average age of a woman starting in the porn business is 22, and that has remained unchanged for decades. But men are getting younger, from 29 in the 1970s to age 24 now.

As for the location, 90 percent of American porn is produced in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. California is the birth place of four times as many porn stars as they next state, Florida. The golden state is the birth place of a third of all female porn stars. The most common stage names: Nikki for women, and Lee as a last name for women; David for men, and Lee as a last name for men. But Lee is the 24th most-common last name in the U.S. After the U.S., Hungary and the Czech Republic have produced the most porn stars. There’s plenty of other data, but we’ll stop there and let you click on Millward’s link to check it out, or see the infographic below.