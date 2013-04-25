The largest accelerator in Canada, the biggest seed investor in Europe, and one of the top seed funds in Australia are joining forced to put on one major demo day for 15 of their top startups Wednesday, May 1, in San Francisco.

“I think it’s a first … I’m not sure anyone has ever done this before,” FounderFuel’s Ian Jeffery told me yesterday when we chatted about the big demo day.

The three organizers include FounderFuel, an accelerator based in Montréal whose last demo day had a massive 800-strong audience; Seedcamp, which runs Europe’s most prolific seed funding program out of Google’s London campus; and Startmate, which helps startups grow in Sydney. Together, they’re doing something a little unprecedented: showcasing their best 15 startups on one day at one time, right in the heart of global startup central: San Francisco.

The event is on Wednesday, May 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and registration is limited to AngelList members: Sign-up and investor authentication is all being done via AngelList.

“The best startups, while sometimes ending up in Silicon Valley, are increasingly formed outside of the Bay Area, and FounderFuel, Seedcamp, and Startmate each play pivotal roles at the epicenters of startup communities outside of the US.,” the group said in a statement.

Here are the participating startups, with brief bios provided by the accelerators:

FounderFuel Companies

Epilogger: The Center of Attention http://epilogger.com

Find photos, videos, blogs, and conversations from any event. Epilogger is the entire event collected from everyone automatically into one place. It claims it’s the web platform and app to experience the event before, during, and after. Epilogger is a growing community and the central destination for all content from any event big or small in your city and around the globe. Whether it’s that great conference, that inspiring movement or humankind’s next giant leap, it claims it’ll be there: “We are the event.”

InfoActive: Bring life to data http://infoactive.co

InfoActive makes it easy to create mobile-friendly, interactive infographics with live data. Drop live data streams into interactive infographics that scale to any device and double your engagement metrics with interactive, data-driven content. It won “Best Bootstrap Company” at SXSW 2013.

MyCustomizer: Empowering the Customization Revolution http://mycustomizer.com

MyCustomizer empowers brands and retailers to offer outstanding product customization experiences with a ready-to-use SaaS platform. Market leading brands sparked the customization revolution by investing massively in “design-your-own” online experiences. Whether they offer sports equipment, shoes, suits and ties, chocolate, or even cars, MyCustomizer empowers businesses to join the revolution by seamlessly connecting brands, retailers, and consumers through a unique customization SaaS platform.

Also see: MyCustomizer: If mass customization is the future, here’s the tool to create it

OOHLALA: Energize your Campus experience! http://gotoohlala.com

The Mobile platform that connects post-secondary students with their campus.

Seedcamp Companies

Maily: Your kids first email http://maily.com

Maily is e-mail reinvented for kids. Children can create email using five tools adapted to their needs: pencils, brushes, photos, backgrounds, stamps, and their own words. Maily accounts are created and supervised by you, the parents. You decide who your children can communicate with. More than 50,000 kids are using Maily, and more than 600,000 Mailys have been sent so far.

Crowdprocess: Web-based supercomputing http://crowdprocess.com

CrowdProcess is an online market for supercomputing. It enables developers to process data on the web browsers of people who are visiting websites. CrowdProcess sells this processing power as a service, and it pays the websites’ owners. In summary, CrowdProcess does distributed computing on web browsers via websites.

QAMINE: Code analysis platform for the cloud http://qamine.com

QAMINE is an “automated software testing as a service” platform that analyzes developers’ commits without disruption to their workflow and with a one-click installation solution. With over 12,000 registered repositories (acquired in less than two weeks) and a concrete/revolutionary roadmap and vision for the future, it wants to become the world’s best code analysis tool for the cloud.

Blossom: Lean product management http://blossom.io

Blossom is a project management tool for building modern web and mobile applications. Unlike other project management tools that focus on managing vast amounts of tickets in the backlog, Blossom helps you to focus on the current iteration, who’s doing what, and what they can ship next. It introduces just-in-time production concepts from lean manufacturing to the world of software development. The ideal project management tool for agile companies that ship early and often.

Campalyst: Cutting edge social media ROI analytics suite http://campalyst.com/

Campalyst’s enterprise-level social media management suite empowers brands with the unique ability to connect monetary ROI to their social media efforts and fully understand how and why social media contributes to their bottom line revenue. No more buzzwords, no more guesswork, it promises; it provides actionable financial performance analytics built for the age of social media marketing.

Startmate Companies

BugCrowd: Crowdsourced security vulnerability testing http://bugcrowd.com

Bugcrowd is crowdsourced security for web and mobile apps. It runs managed bug bounties as a service for our customers. A bug bounty is where a group of friendly security researchers are invited to compete to find security flaws. If they’re the first to report a new bug, they receive a reward of cash and Bugcrowd Kudos points.

Edrolo: Great education = great teachers http://edrolo.com

Edrolo delivers high school students great grades when it counts. It has more than 2,000 paying customers in the U.S. and Australia, and its team members have left jobs at Google, Goldman Sach, and a successful startup because they believe great teachers should impact hundreds of thousands of students not hundreds. It finds the rock star educator for each subject, curriculum, and exam and partners with them to build on-demand video, quizzes, study notes, and more.

Goodcall.io: Convert and retail customers with a phone call http://goodcall.io

Good Call helps online businesses convert and retain customers with outbound phone calls. It’s a long proven practice that it has redesigned for web applications. Its customers create events in their web app that trigger outbound calls. An agent is notified, and an outbound call is made through the platform. Customers can use their own internal agents, or choose from our marketplace of outbound professionals. All calls and metrics are recorded and presented to its customers.

Kinderloop: Bringing the simplicity of Instagram to the lives of child care providers http://kinderloop.com

A web and mobile application that brings the simplicity of instagram to the lives of child carer providers worldwide. Care providers use the app to quickly and securely post video, photos, and news. Parents receive immediate updates.

Shiftr: Simply swap work shifts http://shiftrapp.com

Shiftr is an employee-facing mobile app for hospitality and retail enterprises. Its mobile app gives employees flexibility and involvement in the scheduling process while giving managers the information to make the right decisions quickly. Shiftr has traction in fast-food franchises and retail enterprises.

photo credits: davidyuweb via photopin cc, Eva Blue via photopin cc