Voice call app Inbilin announced this week that it has secured $15 millionin its first institutional round of funding from Qiming Venture Partners and Morningside Ventures.

The funding will be used for team building and upgrading of servers, according to the company.

Launched in May 2013, Inbilin is a China-based social networking voice-call app that lets people call strangers. Users can either call the person they’re interested in or chat with anyone they are paired with randomly.

With synchronous voice connection, the interactions between speakers seem more direct and more genuine. Maybe that’s why the users of Inbilin are mostly young people who are willing to meet new friends and open themselves to the outside world.

According to the company’s CEO Liu Jinlong, 70 percent of Inbilin’s users are young people born in after 1990, and people aged between 18 to 22 account for 65 percent of the total.

The company also disclosed that it plans to release a 3.0 version of the app in the near future. In addition to adjustments in UI, the new version will also add a feature which allows users to set the topics they want to talk about so as to facilitate the search for new friends with common interests.

The company now claimed more than 20 million registered users with around 200,000 daily active users. The users are mainly distributed in Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, and Wuhan.

This story originally appeared on TechNode. Copyright 2014