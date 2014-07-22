Here’s our roundup of all the notable funding news of the day:

AppDynamics, a company with software for tracking the performance of applications, can keep spending money on product development and sales amid a competitive market thanks to $120 million in fresh financing. The company announced the new money, which includes $70 million in growth funding and $50 million in debt funding. That way, AppDynamics can hold off on an initial public offering as stock traders still lack the enthusiasm they had for cloud-computing stocks just a few months ago.

LogRhythm nabs $40M

Security intelligence startup LogRhythm has closed a new $40 million round of funding, the company announced. The startup’s security intelligence platform helps companies monitor potential risks to avoid and minimize security breaches.

Taulia closes $27M

Financing startup Taulia raised a new $27 million round of funding, the company’s forth to date. The round was led by QuestMark Partners with participation from Matrix Partners, Trinity Ventures, Lakestar, and DAG Ventures.

Icix, a startup that makes it easier to track and test consumer products, has raised $25 million in a third round of funding. The San Francisco startup helps companies form business networks that share information with trading partners. Over the past four years, the company has been working on Direct Test, which ties together data from 300,000 product safety testing laboratory sources around the world. Icix wants to be able to verify test records for millions of products.

Silicon Valley tech startup Sviral has raised an estimated $20 million in an unusual transaction aimed at boosting its method for creating distributed data centers. Sviral takes unused computing power from household devices and uses it to build a power-efficient, distributed data center.

Amid the current ephemeral-messaging craze, one company is actually all about documenting people’s social media history for ever and ever. Timehop, an app that shows people what they were up to on their social media accounts on that day in previous years, is not only charging on despite the Snapchat trend, but it’s also announcing that it’s picked a new $10 million in funding to keep growing. “We see ourselves as the place where your digital history can be written,” Timehop cofounder and chief executive Jonathan Wegener said in an interview with VentureBeat.

Tyto Life, a “stealth” startup that loftily aims to “improve human experience related to the Internet of things,” has raised a $7 million funding round, according to an SEC filing released today. Tyto publicly describes itself as “a stealth Silicon Valley company dedicated to building consumer products that improve the human experience related to the Internet of Things.”

Sunrise takes $6M

Sunrise has closed a $6 million Series A round of funding led by Balderton Capital with participation from existing investors. Sunrise makes a smart calendar service that’s attempting to stand out among the crowd of competitors.

Privacy Analytics raises $3.5M

A wave of companies offering to help health providers make their data private has appeared on the scene. One of them is Canada-based Privacy Analytics. Privacy Analytics’ software makes health data safe for analysis and research based on the situational and intended use of the data, and makes it HIPAA-compliant. The company has raised $3.5 million in new funding led by Vanedge Capital.

