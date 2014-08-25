HubSpot filed its S-1 document with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, putting the marketing automation company in line to go public and raise $100 million.

It will trade under the symbol HUBS on the New York Stock Exchange, according to the filing.

The company brought in $77.6 million in revenue last year, and in the first six months of 2014, revenue surpassed the $50 million mark, coming in at $51.2 million. Even so, the company is not profitable. Net loss last year came out to $34.2 million, according to the filing.

HubSpot started in 2006. The company’s software includes blogging tools, search-engine optimization capability, a “social inbox,” a way to customize landing page, and email component and analytics as well as marketing automation. It recently ranked highly in a VentureBeat marketing automation report.

Want to learn more about marketing automation?

Check out The VentureBeat Marketing Automation Index.

The area has attracted plenty of IPO and acquisition interest. Marketo went public last year. IBM bought Silverpop earlier this year. Oracle bought Eloqua. Last year, Salesforce.com bought ExactTarget, which itself had bought marketing-automation software provider Pardot.

HubSpot raised a $35 million funding round in November 2012. Now the company will get a chance to pull in more money and grow further.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and UBS Investment Bank are underwriting the IPO, along with Pacific Crest, Canaccord Genuity, and Raymond James.

HubSpot employed 719 people as of June 30. It claims more than 11,000 customers. The company’s headquarters is in Cambridge, Mass.