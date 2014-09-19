Mobile apps have been added to the growing list of TV shows, movies, books, friends, songs, radio stations, snacks, playgrounds, and comic books that dutiful parents screen for their small children.

To help with that task, ACT | The App Association launched a parent-facing site this week called Moms with Apps.

The site offers a filtering tool for apps, where parents can select for a child’s device, age range, and subject of interest. These filters can also sift for apps that work without Internet, have no in-app purchases or ads, or have no links to social networks.

Ironically, although Moms with Apps does have a mobile Web version, it does not yet have an app version — but one is on the drawing board.

Over 1,000 apps — sporting such titles as Zoo Train, Partial Sums Addition, Princess Birthday Party Puzzles for Kids, and Photo Buttons — are currently offered on the site for iOS devices, Android phones or tablets, Kindle Fire, and Windows Phones. There’s also detailed information and screenshots for each.

To join Moms with Apps, app developers need to be a member of The App Association and to abide by the best practices guidelines, called the Know What’s Inside Checklist. No fee is required.

Items on the Checklist include privacy disclosures, thoughtful integration of links that lead out of the app, and compliance with COPPA. App developers who have complied are allowed to display the Know What’s Inside logo. About 270 app developers around the world have signed up to Moms with Apps.

The organization originated in 2009 as an informal Twitter-based group of mothers who were also app developers and who wanted to find kid-friendly choices, director Sara Kloek told VentureBeat.

Moms with Apps formally became part of ACT in mid-2013 and has now been launched as a separate for-profit LLC. ACT is still supporting the organization, although there is planning for some possible revenue streams.