Here's a list of today's tech funding stories, updated as the day unfolds.

Book subscription startup Scribd raises $22M

San Francisco-based Scribd today announced a $22 million raise — $22,061,079 to be exact — from Khosla Ventures. The company will reportedly use the new round to expand its content library and improve its book recommendations.

Smart home company Sense Labs, Inc raises $2.5M

Sense Labs, a semi-stealth smart home company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, today announced $2.5M in funding in a public filing. Sense Labs, Inc should not be confused with other companies named Sense Labs, including SenseLabs and Sense Labs.

