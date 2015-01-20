Mobile apps are hot, as is measuring app installs and app ad campaigns. One indication of the heat is the announcement today that mobile-app marketing platform AppsFlyer has scored $20 million in new investment.

A developer, brand, or agency uses the company’s NativeTrack platform to launch mobile campaigns for app installs and in-app activity like sales. By tracking the app activity with NativeTrack, they can then modify their marketing efforts as needed. The company said its software development kit, which provides the tracking capability, is found on 90 percent of smartphones.

The new funding will be invested in the product, CEO Oren Kaniel told VentureBeat via email.

“We will introduce the ultimate mobile marketing dashboard and attribution analytics capabilities to enable our clients to make the right marketing decisions,” he said.

The money will also be used for development of “additional software tools to help mobile advertisers, developers and media partners grow their business,” he told us, as well as for opening local offices in various countries and unspecified “acquisition.”

Last summer, the company released an AppsFlyer for Agencies solution to help keep ad agencies in the loop of promoting app installs. In December, it released OneLink deeplinking to provide a single link that worked in email, Web, search, mobile, and other platforms.

Kaniel said that the company’s competitive advantage is its NativeTrack technology, “which provides accurate, independent and standard attribution analytics across all media sources.”

He noted that competitors Tune and Upsight were removed from their Facebook measurement partnership in 2013. This has led “many of their clients [to migrate] to us since they can’t separate their attribution into two platforms,” he said, given that Facebook “is a major part of user acquisition for all clients.”

Competitor AD-X, Kaniel pointed out, has been acquired by retargeting ad network Criteo, which affects “their ability to provide an unbiased measurement platform.”

He added that AppsFlyer is “the only mobile advertising measurement company that provides a universal smart deeplinking solution,” and that the company has “built our reputation with media partners and developed software solutions to support new features such as retargeting.”

This Series B round was led by Fidelity Growth Partners Europe, with participation by existing investors Magma Venture and Pitango Venture Capital. The Israel-based company had previously raised $8 million.