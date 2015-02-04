Here’s a list of today’s tech funding stories, updated as the day unfolds. Tip us here if you have a deal to share.

“Here’s how to spend $117 million.” That could be the teaser for this story, if content discovery platform Taboola included this in the 200 billion content recommendations it serves each month to more than half a trillion unique visitors.

Skimlinks, a content monetization platform for digital publishers, announced today that the company has raised $16 million in Series C financing. Frog Capital led the round, with participation from existing investors Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), Greycroft, Sussex Place Ventures, and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). To date, Skimlinks has raised a total of $24 million in equity.

BucketFeet raises $7.5M

BucketFeet, a company putting unique artwork on shoes, announced it has raised $7.5 million in new funding. Jumpstart Ventures led the round, with Yunsan, Gordon Segal, Jeff Cantalupo, and Glen Tullman also participating.

On-demand parking startup Valet Anywhere secures $1.35M

New York-based parking startup Valet Anywhere today announced a $1.35 million raise from CyberAgent Ventures, AngelPad, Urban.US “and prominent angels from AngelList.” The company offers an Uber-style take on valet parking.

Fresh capital in hand, Valet Anywhere says it will expand its services to include long-term valet parking, enabling drivers in Manhattan and certain parts of Brooklyn to quickly send their cars to and from a parking garage.

With Founders Fund’s recent investment in Privateer Holdings, giving the cannabis industry a big stamp of venture capital approval, it’s almost not surprising to find out that Y Combinator, arguably the most prestigious accelerator around, has invested in the growing industry as well. Meadow, a young startup that helps medical marijuana users order a delivery through its mobile app, is in Y Combinator’s current batch. Today, the startup is announcing the launch of CannabisMD, an on-demand service for at-home medical cannabis evaluations by a licensed physician.

