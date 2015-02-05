There is no shortage of email marketing tools and services on this planet.

But Melbourne, Australia-based web developer Naavi decided that small businesses needed “the simplest email tool on the planet” for sending personalized emails, and today its Zapmail tool is being released following a private beta.

“To be honest, we built Zapmail because we needed it,” cofounder Blake Seufert told VentureBeat via email. Naavi’s biggest previous product has been an online, rich-media newsletter that schools can create. “A large part of that platform [involved] sending email digests to parents,” he said.

The Zapmail service, which launches with a couple dozen paying customers, uses a pay-as-you-go model for small companies that aren’t mounting email campaigns every day — $8.99 for 500 email sends, and the first 100 are free.

“Most [email] products feel that in order to compete, they need to do everything,” Seufert said. “We needed a product that’s super quick to send simple, personalized emails, so that’s what we built.”

Zapmail is designed to quickly create plain text emails and add attachments or images for a small-level but fast email campaign that includes sent, open, and read stats.

The result, he said, is an email that looks like it came from you, “not an autoresponder.” A small business owner uses merge tags to automatically generate message content that looks personalized.

VentureBeat is studying social media marketing.

Answer our survey now and we’ll share the results with you.

The company said every small business surveyed kept separate email lists in different places in order to save money, minimize maintenance, and other factors.

“Most have those countless spreadsheets lying around with email addresses from conferences [that] they haven’t gotten around to importing,” Seufert said. A CSV spreadsheet file or Google Sheets spreadsheet with separated email addresses and names can be readied with the tool’s merge screen.

Seufert noted that such tools as MailChimp, Mad Mimi, and Campayn are competitors, but added that “their workflow for email isn’t fast and simple as they all rely on templates and managing a subscriber list.”

Plain text emails, he said, “look as if they were hand-typed by the recipient [and] glossy layouts get lower conversions [for small businesses] than plain text emails.”

Though the company is based in Australia, Zapmail is being hosted elsewhere for various markets. In the U.S., it’s on Salesforce’s Heroku cloud app platform.