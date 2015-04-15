Here’s a list of today’s tech funding stories, updated as the day unfolds. Tip us here if you have a deal to share.

While folks like Marc Andreessen have been arguing lately that there is probably not enough money being invested in startups, that hasn’t stopped all the jibber-jabber about a possible bubble in valuations.

Adding fuel to the debate will be the $3.1 billion in new capital that New Enterprise Associates announced today. With such a mighty war chest, NEA will be in a strong position to outbid rivals to invest in the hottest companies.

Read more

Handsomely designed investment app Acorns today announced the close of a $23 million funding round led by Greycroft Partners and e.ventures. This news follows our own report that the startup had “secured at least $10.5 million” in funding earlier this month.

Acorns chief Jeff Cruttenden tells us that the new funds will be used to “help take us to the next level,” with focus on three projects in the short term: the launch of Acorns’ first web app, the launch of a “wearable app,” and updates to the company’s existing mobile apps. We can only assume that this wearable app will launch on the Apple Watch.

Read more

Today, Burlington-based Arcadia Healthcare Solutions, which offers an electronic health record (EHR) data aggregation and analytics platform, says that it has taken in another $13 million in venture capital.

The company says that Peloton Equity (a newly formed health care-focused private equity firm), Zaffre Investments, and some existing investors contributed to the funding round.

Read more

This list will be updated with breaking funding news all day. Check back for more.