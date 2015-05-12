Social media is one of the most effective ways for small companies and big brands alike to get more traffic, create demand, demonstrate thought leadership in their field, answer customer service inquiries, strengthen (or build) an image, and generate new leads.

It could be argued that social media marketing is significantly better for generating demand than it is for creating leads or sales. This might explain why, or at least offer an excuse as to why, so many have a hard time measuring a return on investment from social channels.

But regardless of the marketing department’s end goal for social media, it simply can’t be ignored. If you’re not on social channels, your customers are, and they’re talking about you. You can ignore it (at your peril) or join in the conversation and create new opportunities.

So, having the right social media management tools and a presence on all the major networks, such as Facebook, Twitter, Google+, and LinkedIn, is a necessity these days. For some types of business, understanding how to leverage the “new wave” of social channels — Pinterest, Instagram, Vine, Snapchat, Meerkat/Periscope, and more — can lead to massive growth and overnight success.

But how are the most successful social media managers building their companies’ social profiles? Which tools are they using? And what much-touted social media advice should you completely ignore?

In this live webinar, we’re going to uncover the truth as we share the findings my exhaustive (and exhausting) report on social media management.

For the report, I studied 28 major SMM tools and how their users score them. I also surveyed 1,133 social media managers, analyzed over 250,000 tweets, and tracked the 1,600 brands with the most followers and the most engagement in their use of social media, with the help of data partner DiscoverText.

Tune in to this live webinar as I take you through the most important findings. I’m also joined by guests Jason George, CEO of Telescope Inc., and Douglas Karr, CEO of DK New Media — we’ll discuss the report, answer your questions, and make sense of the social media marketing space.

Don’t miss out!

Register here for free.

What you’ll learn:

What social media management is, and what it can do for you

An objective view of all major SMM tactics, and how top brands use them

How well SMM tools deliver on their promise, and whether they drive value and return on investment

Speakers:

Stewart Rogers, Director of Marketing Technology, VB Insight

Jason George, CEO of Telescope Inc.

Douglas Karr, CEO of DK New Media

Moderator:

Wendy Schuchart, Analyst at VentureBeat