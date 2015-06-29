Now in its eighth year, MobileBeat 2015 is the place to meet and learn how to win on mobile from the most disruptive brands and thought-leaders in the mobile industry. Join us at MobileBeat, the premier event for mobile marketing and growth professionals in 2015, on July 13 – 14 in San Francisco.

Michael Driscoll, Cofounder and CEO, Metamarkets

Mike Driscoll founded Metamarkets in 2010 after spending more than a decade developing data analytics solutions for online retail, life sciences, digital media, insurance, and banking. Prior to Metamarkets, Driscoll successfully founded and sold two companies: Dataspora, a life science analytics company, and CustomInk, an early pioneer in customized apparel. He began his career as a software engineer for the Human Genome Project.

Metamarkets is a real-time analytics platform for the digital advertising space that gives exchanges, SSPs, DSPs, and ad networks the ability to visualize programmatic trends and opportunities as they happen so they can focus on building deeper client relationships instead of software.

David Tucker, Vice President of Experience Technology, Universal Mind

David Tucker serves as the Vice President of Experience Technology at Universal Mind. He works closely with Universal Mind’s clients to develop an effective technical strategy and an end-to-end experience that spans devices and technologies. He was formerly a software architect, with more than 14 years of experience in web and mobile development. He frequently provides industry commentary to sites such as Mashable, VentureBeat, and Smashing Magazine, among others. Tucker has published works with O’Reilly and Lynda.com. His work has been recognized as a W3 Gold Award Winner, Webby Honoree, and Adobe Max Award Finalist. As well, he was the co-winner of a People’s Choice Webby Award for Mobile Innovation & Experimentation. In his spare time he continues to develop his skills in audio recording and has been known to play Taylor Guitars.

Universal Mind is a digital agency that specializes in helping its customers get the most out of technology by employing user research, interaction design, and vision prototyping to create the best possible user experience.

Guillaume Lelait, VP North America, Fetch

As Vice President, Guillaume Lelait is responsible for leading operations and growth of Fetch in the United States. Lelait is a veteran mobile marketing expert with deep expertise in mobile ideas, strategy, and execution. He relocated to the U.S. from Fetch’s London office, where he served as Group Account Director for several award-winning clients, including eBay, Hotels.com, William Hill, Debenhams, and Sony Music. Prior to joining Fetch, Guillaume managed creative efforts for PhoneValley in the U.K., working across the Digitas and Razorfish agencies in mobile, and providing strategy to brand innovators including McDonald’s, Nissan, NSPCC, Pfizer, Purina, and Shell.

Fetch, part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, is an award-winning global mobile marketing agency with offices in London, San Francisco, Berlin and Hong Kong. Fetch provides its clients with expertise in all areas of mobile marketing, including mobile strategy, mobile creative, mobile media planning and buying, tracking, and analysis.

Tom Hsieh, VP of Growth and Partnerships, Truecaller

Tom Hsieh is Vice President of Growth and Partnerships for Truecaller. From its San Francisco office, he oversees Truecaller’s operations and growth partnerships in the U.S. Prior to Truecaller, Hsieh served as Head of Strategic Partnerships at Dropbox, where he lead the business development group that spearheaded the integration between the Microsoft Office Suite and Dropbox mobile and web apps. He also led partnership teams at multiple Internet and mobile companies such as Google, Zynga, and Spotify, where he founded the SF office and managed relationships with Facebook and Twitter.

Truecaller is a search technology company that is transforming and reimagining the mobile communications experience through caller ID, spam blocking, and people search services.

Parag Vaish, Director of Mobile Product Management, StubHub

Parag Vaish leads the StubHub Mobile team on a global basis. He is responsible for the mobile assets of StubHub on all platforms and for driving the company towards innovative and creative solutions for buyers and sellers that create a world-class event-going experience. Previously, Vaish was in finance, marketing, and business development capacities with Disney, ABC, ESPN, Akamai, Escapia (now part of HomeAway), Microsoft, and NBC. As well, he has worked at over a dozen startups and currently serves on the Board of Advisors of two more startups.

StubHub is an online marketplace owned by eBay that provides services for buyers and sellers of tickets for sports, concerts, theater, and other live entertainment events.