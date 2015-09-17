Join us for this live webinar on Thursday, September 17 at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for free.

The use of personalization in marketing is paying big dividends, according to a new report by Andrew Jones for VB Insight. Even something as simple as calling someone by name in the subject of an email produces outstanding results, with 42 percent-higher open rates.

But that doesn’t tell the whole story. While these returns may be impressive, the customer is changing the rules.

Consumers are being overwhelmed by messages, and, as a result, have increasingly shorter attention spans. The customer is shutting the marketer out — turning off notifications, unsubscribing from emails, and blocking both cookies and ads. Consumers increasingly expect, and engage with, personalized messages and experiences. Anything short of that is being ignored.

And personalization is different in each channel. In ads, web, mobile, and email, customer data and engagement rates vary wildly — as do customer expectations.

To help you understand more about the psychology behind personalized marketing, along with practical examples of what works and a look at what the future holds, Stewart Rogers of VB Insight will be revealing fresh data from Jones’ report. Rogers will be joined by Talia Wolf of Conversioner, and Sam Wolf of Lucky Vitamin, who will answer questions and add expert commentary.

The webinar will cover, in some detail, why we react so well to personalized marketing, how dynamic websites affect consumer reactions to the use of their personal data (and will in future), and whether the speed of message delivery is being driven by young consumers or by marketing technology.

But what about those examples of how personalized marketing generates returns?

Membership-based discount shopping club Beyond the Rack partnered with Kenshoo to drive new members via Facebook ads. The goal was to achieve the best possible cost-per-acquisition (CPA) while improving return on ad spend (ROAS). By increasing the scale of targeted ads, the company was able to achieve nearly 3x ROAS.

DocuSign used Demandbase to increase its sales pipeline 22 percent by targeting specific companies by name. (Demandbase has associated millions of IP addresses with specific companies, which enables this specific targeting.)

After using Criteo, Sony saw its conversion rates more than double year-over-year, while its cost of sales decreased by 15 percent. Sony also saw a 281 percent increase in revenue at a 74.6 percent lower cost of sale year-over-year during the ultra-competitive period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.

And Jackthreads worked with Sailthru to achieve a 6.8x increase in ROAS for dormant buyers and a 7.7x increase in ROAS for lapsed buyers.

There are many more examples of high returns from personalized marketing in Jones’ study — Marketing Personalization: maximizing relevance and revenue — but to get the lowdown on what is coming next, how customers react to personalization, and what the future looks like, you’ll need to register to hear what the experts have to say.

Don’t miss out!

Register here for free.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

How marketers are dropping bounce rates by 35 percent, increasing conversions by 46 percent, and raising revenues by 73 percent using personalization

Why personalization matters, the psychology behind it, and why marketing channels change how you use personal data

The gap between what is possible and what is happening right now, to help you understand the opportunity

Speakers:

Stewart Rogers, Director of Marketing Technology, VentureBeat

Talia Wolf, CEO, Conversioner

Sam Wolf, Vice President, Lucky Vitamin

This webinar is sponsored by Autopilot. All research performed by VB Insight is entirely independent.