Tinyclues, the SaaS startup reinventing predictive marketing, announces today that it has raised €5 million (Series A), allowing them to accelerate their growth and international development. The round was led by Alven Capital, represented by Raffi Kamber who joins the Tinyclues board. Existing investors ISAI, represented by Jean-David Chamboredon, and Elaia Partners, represented by Xavier Lazarus, completed the round and reinforced their positions.

“The massive adoption of our solutions by the big e-commerce names in France emphasizes our technological leadership in the targeting and customer engagement fields. We pick up implicit signals (“tiny clues”) that are hidden in data in order to allow marketers to target, in a few clicks, their marketing campaigns, without the help of any data scientists. Beyond this highly motivating vote of confidence, this new round will allow us to extend our offer and accelerate our international development, starting in 2016,” says David Bessis, founder and CEO of Tinyclues.

The Tinyclues platform allows marketers to easily identify the right audience from within their customer base in order to target them with the most relevant products or services from their offering. Tinyclues thus enables them to interact more often and more personally, and to increase their targeted marketing campaigns’ revenue by at least 30% without over-soliciting the customer base.

Marketing campaign performance is the main priority for e-commerce websites and retailers, who see it as a direct line to growth, as confirmed by Ghadi Hobeika, Digital and CRM Marketing Director of Fnac: “Thanks to Tinyclues, we are able to target our push marketing campaigns in a much more efficient way. Easily and quickly. The results were very positive: A/B-tested against Fnac’s previous targeting technology, Tinyclues delivered +30% in incremental revenue on tested campaigns”.

“We were impressed by the value rapidly created by Tinyclues for clients such as Fnac, 3Suisses, Vestiaire Collective or VeryChic, to name just a few,” concludes Raffi Kamber, Partner at Alven Capital.

Tinyclues was recently listed by Wired as one of the top 10 “Hottest Startups in Paris” and one of the top 100 “Hottest Startups in Europe”.

