Email marketing continues to be one of the most trusted and cost-effective forms of online marketing.

While it may seem archaic compared to slick social media sites, email marketing results are 40 percent more effective in acquiring new users than Facebook or Twitter, according to McKinsey’s iConsumer Survey. Email also sees tremendous ROI for marketers and brands, as email marketing systems can attain $38 for every $1 spent. And with worldwide email users expected to grow over 2.8 billion in the next four years — predicted by market research firm Radicati — there’s no sign of any slowdown.

Highlighted in our VentureBeat Insight report, Buyer's Guide: How to navigate the email marketing landscape, Radicati Group predicts worldwide revenue from email products is expected to reach $38.9 billion in 2019. That's up 30 percent from $13.5 billion in 2015.

To be part of this kind of growth, it’s essential to make informed decisions on the best email marketing platform for your company. After all, a farmer is only as good as the tools he or she is using. That said, the email marketing landscape is vast: over 300 software options are available. Wading through the choices and options can be daunting. But we can help.

Of course, you’ll need an email marketing platform that’s easy to understand, powerful to use, and can target the right type of consumers for your brand. Personalization should be top priority, as even the most basic form of email personalization resulted in higher open rates and click-through rates, according to the 257 email marketers we surveyed. This is especially important in combating the declining click rates from non-personalized emails. Personalized email content subscribers not only have higher open rates and CTRs, but their transactions are increased 6X!

Finding the right email marketing supplier is key in dealing with daily challenges marketers face with email campaigns. Based on our survey, 80 percent of email marketers listed growth/fatigue and maintaining content relevancy to ‘feed the beast’ as their top two challenges.

When we posed the same question to vendors, fatigue and content relevancy were also prioritized as the top two challenges facing marketers, however, buyers’ needs for integration opportunities and analytics were underestimated. This is why it’s important to find the right vendor that suits the needs of your business and not dive in rashly.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

The value an email marketing system can deliver

How to determine the most important capabilities and features for your needs

Which vendors to short-list (and which to avoid)

Best practices for implementing and using email marketing solutions

