Facebook has begun rolling out access to its feature that lets you livestream in 360 degrees. Initially made available in December to Page administrators through the Live API, it’s now more broadly accessible to everyone. In addition, the 360-degree livestream feature now supports the Samsung Gear 360 (which was also announced today), the Giroptic IO, Insta360, ALLie Camera, Z Cam S1, and Nokia Ozo cameras.

Many people are accustomed to Facebook Live as a means of inviting people to experience real-time moments in their lives and to 360 videos, an immersive format that is suitable for virtual reality. But there has to be a way to make things more transformative, like you are actually there with the broadcaster. This is why Facebook created Live 360. Now anyone with a supported camera can create these interactive moments.

To do a Facebook Live 360, open up the camera’s software, log into the social network, set your post privacy, write a description, and then go live. Detailed instructions for the aforementioned cameras can be found on the Facebook page.

In addition to the global release of this technology, Facebook is also introducing spatial audio to provide sounds within 360 live videos exactly as they are in real life. Spatial audio isn’t a new thing, as it was added in October for pre-recorded 360 videos. But now it’s being extended to live broadcasts.

Making Live 360 available beyond Pages could help in attracting the attention of professional filmmakers and content creators, some of whom don’t even have Pages but have profiles and would love to experiment with more virtual reality movies. While this feature keeps Facebook ahead of Twitter in some regards, it’s still behind YouTube, which has had 360 live video support since November.

Facebook declined to share how many live videos have been created since making Live 360 available to Page administrators.