This week, Tech.eu tracked 9 technology M&A transactions and 96 tech funding deals totalling €460 million (about $491 million) in Europe, Turkey and Israel.

Here’s an overview of the 10 biggest European tech news items for this week:

1) Dutch online supermarket Picnic has raised €100 million in funding from NPM Capital, De Hoge Dennen, Hoyberg, and Finci. Picnic was founded 18 months ago and provides free online grocery delivery via electric vehicles.

2) The European Commission is drafting several options to change rules to allow criminal and antiterror investigators greater access to evidence of criminal activity stored in clouds, Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said this week in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

3) Square, the payments company headed up by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, has finally hit the UK.

4) Uber will withdraw services in Denmark next month due to a taxi law that sets out new requirements for drivers such as mandatory fare meters, the company said on Tuesday.

5) Irish space technology startup Arralis has raised €50 million in funding from an unnamed Hong Kong-based investor.

6) UK-based Kite.ly, an e-commerce platform, has been acquired by Canon Europe for an undisclosed amount. Kite.ly creates APIs and SDKs for business to employ personalised print solutions in their mobile apps.

7) Freightos, a company specialising in freight logistics technology, has raised $25 million in a Series B round from lead investor GE Ventures. The Israeli company’s funding round also included Aleph VC, Annox Capital, Gold Lion Holdings, ICV, Master Toys, MSR Capital, and OurCrowd.

8) HSBC partners with Tradeshift as banks increasingly see fintech as friends not foe.

9) Oodrive, a French software company, has raised €65 million in a new funding round from Tikehau Capital, MI3, and NextStage.

10) Cumulocity, a German IoT platform, has been acquired by Software AG. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Bonus link: Investors bet on a quiet tech revolution in Europe (Reuters)

