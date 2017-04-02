Facebook, Mozilla, the City University of New York, and other tech industry leaders, nonprofits, have joined together to launch a $14 million fund dedicated to advancing news literacy. The money will be invested in the News Integrity Initiative with the goal of increasing trust in journalism worldwide while also “better informing the public conversation.”

Other backers of this investment include the Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund, the Ford Foundation, the Democracy Fund, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Tow Foundation, AppNexus, and Betaworks. Money will be allocated towards applied research and projects, along with arranging meetings with industry experts. The CUNY Graduate School of Journalism has been tasked to administer the project.

“As part of the Facebook Journalism Project, we want to give people the tools necessary to be discerning about the information they see online,” remarked Campbell Brown, Facebook’s head of news partnership in a statement. “Improving news literacy is a global concern, and this diverse group assembled by CUNY brings together experts from around the world to work toward building more informed communities.”

In a time when the world is being inundated by “fake news”, it appears that the News Integrity Initiative wants to improve the current state of affairs and understand what journalism is all about.

The participation by Facebook is somewhat controversial since it has largely denied being a media company, especially rebuking claims of its responsibility in last year’s U.S. presidential election. The social media company has also run into some criticism that it censored conservative viewpoints in its trending topics section, which company chief executive Mark Zuckerberg claimed didn’t happen, but resulted in some changes taking place.

Over the past few months, Facebook has tried to strengthen its relationship with the press, even embarking on a roadshow to meet journalists and offering mea culpas to those in attendance.

“In high school U.S. history, I learned that a trustworthy press is the immune system of democracy,” said Craig Newmark, founder of Craigslist and the Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund. “As a news consumer, like most folks, I want news we can trust. That means standing up for trustworthy news media and learning how to spot clickbait and deceptive news.”

Right now, 19 organizations and individuals have signed up to work on this new project, including:

Arizona State University in the U.S.

Center for Community and Ethnic Media at CUNY Journalism School in the U.S.

Constructive Institute at Aarhus University in Denmark

Edelman based in the U.S.

European Journalism Centre in the Netherlands

Fundación Gabriel García Márquez para el Nuevo Periodismo Iberoamericano (FNPI) based in Colombia

Hamburg Media School in Germany

Hans-Bredow-Institut in Germany

The Ida B. Wells Society in the U.S.

International Center for Journalists based in the U.S.

News Literacy Project based in the U.S.

Polis, London School of Economics in the U.K.

Ecole de Journalisme de Sciences Po (Sciences Po Journalism School) in France

The Society of Publishers in Asia based in Hong Kong

Trust Project based in the U.S.

Walkley Foundation in Australia

Weber Shandwick based in the U.S.

Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Division for Freedom of Expression and Media Development headquartered in France

Additional backers are being looked at along with participants to expand research into other efforts to further better informed communities.