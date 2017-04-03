Coverage in Five Major Cities Begins Today

MIAMI & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 3, 2017–

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) and RedZone, creator of the RedZone Map™ app, announced that they have completed beta testing and, starting today, have begun a national rollout campaign with coverage first in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami. The RedZone program utilizes the Twitter feed to post worldwide, real-time crime data, in collaboration with the India Institute of Technology (IIT).

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170403005716/en/

Twitter Live Crime Feed (Photo: Business Wire)

Abstract:

Further enhancing RedZone Map’s proprietary technology, RedZone Map will now automatically source raw crime data from a major Twitter feed with the potential for 80 million tweets daily, and drop corresponding crime pins that display on RedZone’s map for the cities of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami.

With the goal of using social listening to keep users aware of their surroundings, RedZone plans to roll out this enhancement beyond the initial cities. The enhanced RedZone Map application is currently available free from Google Play. RedZone Map goes beyond real-time crime reporting, offering safer navigation to steer users away from riskier routes.

Twitter feeds come in from all over the world, many about crime and terrorism. RedZone will be processing up to 80 million tweets daily, with its technology displaying these threats on RedZone Map in real-time – crime that is happening that very moment. If news of a shooting in Chicago comes across the Twitter feed, RedZone Map now drops a corresponding pin with that information on the map, allowing users to be more aware of their surroundings in real-time. If there is terrorist activity that posts through the feed, users are immediately advised as well. A prime example is the most recent terrorist attack that occurred in London. During the beta test period, RedZone Map was able to monitor real-time Twitter traffic, sourcing the Twitter raw data and enabling the app to acquire current news and information live from the scene.

“This is a game changer for RedZone,” said Ted Farnsworth, founder of RedZone. “The combination of the Twitter feed and our own internal proprietary social listening technology will enable us to bring one of the most sophisticated crime databases to our users, literally making it available at their fingertips.”

“This groundbreaking technology is now a part of RedZone Map,” said Dharanipragada Janakiram, PhD, professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Madras, who is spearheading this project. “I am very pleased with our findings and our ability to source this Big Data efficiently and quickly creating a seamless transaction for the RedZone Map user. This is extraordinary, and next we plan to tie the RedZone Map platform with its artificial intelligence technology in an effort to predict crime.”

About RedZone Map

RedZone (Zone Technologies, Inc.) is a state-of-the-art mapping and spatial analysis company with operations in the U.S. and Israel. It has created a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology to guide travelers to their destinations, giving them a choice of a safer route vs. a riskier route. The app incorporates a social media component, which allows for “it’s happening now” crime reporting coupled with real-time crime data from more than 1,400 local, state, national and global sources. RedZone Map is currently available to iOS and Android users. More information is available on the RedZone Map website. Zone Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) is the creator of RedZone Map.

About Helios and Matheson

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) provides information technology consulting, training services, software products and an enhanced suite of services of predictive analytics. With its client roster including Fortune 500 corporations and other large organizations, HMNY focuses mainly on BFSI technology verticals. HMNY’s solutions cover the entire spectrum of IT needs, including applications, data, and infrastructure. HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY and listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more information, visit us www.hmny.com.

TWITTER and TWEET are trademarks of Twitter, Inc.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this communication contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events, including without limitation statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions. Although HMNY’s management believes that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects. Risk factors and other material information concerning HMNY are described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, its registration statement on Form S-3 declared effective on January 13, 2017 and other filings, including subsequent current and periodic reports, information statements and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.

Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on HMNY’s current expectations and HMNY does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170403005716/en/

Landis Communications

Media Contact:

Greg Bortkiewicz, 415-359-2306

redzone@landispr.com

www.landispr.com