Global scale, speed, and reliability of MapR architecture helps drive innovation faster to customers

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 4, 2017–

MapR Technologies, Inc., the provider of the Converged Data Platform that converges the essential data management and application processing technologies on a single, horizontally scalable platform, announced today that SAP selected the MapR File System to support SAP’s cloud infrastructure storage capabilities. The high scale, performance and reliability of this system can enable SAP to continuously deliver innovation faster to its global software customers in the cloud by providing built-in resiliency, life cycle management, and high availability of data and associated storage services for SAP HANA, SAP IQ, and other data intensive workloads.

“As a market leader and innovator, SAP continues to pursue an aggressive cloud agenda as the needs of its customers have evolved,” said Matt Mills, CEO, MapR Technologies. “MapR’s Converged Data Platform is designed to meet the speed, scale, and reliability requirements to address the limitations of legacy environments. We are extremely proud to help SAP bring more business value to customers as they look to harness the power of data in the cloud now and in the future.”

The MapR Converged Data Platform leverages commodity hardware economics while delivering the required cloud-grade uptime, reliability, and a path to a modern data services architecture. This platform was designed, since inception, to support multi-temperature data management capabilities at petascale.

The patented MapR Converged Data Platform uniquely enables fast access to data in files, database tables, and streams. This platform also fits easily into enterprise software environments, by including a fast network file system (NFS) interface, portable operation system interface (POSIX) access, security, and enterprise-grade features such as high availability, disaster recovery and data protection. The platform also supports distributed processing and unmatched levels of scalability and performance across cloud and on-premise environments.

Tweet this: .@MapR File System Selected by SAP for its Storage and File System Infrastructure in the Cloud http://bit.ly/2mWYcwf

About MapR Technologies

Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., MapR provides the industry’s only Converged Data Platform that enables customers to harness the power of big data by combining analytics in real-time to operational applications to improve business outcomes. With MapR, enterprises have a data management platform for undertaking digital transformation initiatives to achieve competitive edge. Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, SAP, and other leading businesses are part of the global MapR partner ecosystem. For more information, visit www.mapr.com.

SAP, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170404005366/en/

MapR Technologies, Inc.

Beth Winkowski, 978-649-7189

bwinkowski@mapr.com

or

Kim Pegnato, 781-620-0016

kpegnato@mapr.com