Qumulo has raised $30 million to meet rising demand for its modern scale-out storage for enterprises.

Seattle-based Qumulo said it will use the money to fuel its global expansion for its storage solutions that support the explosion in unstructured data, such as videos or sound.

New investor Northern Light Venture Capital led the round, with participation from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Madrona Venture Group, Top Tier Capital Partners, and Tyche Partners.

The company has raised $130 million to date in three rounds.

Qumulo recently appointed EMC Isilon veteran Bill Richter as its CEO. Eric Scollard was also recently appointed as vice president of worldwide sales, and Jay Wampold was tapped to be vice president of marketing.

Qumulo said it has experienced 425 percent year-over-year growth in petabytes shipped to customers, or enough storage to play digital music for 150,000 years.

“Customers have been very vocal with us about the need to address the scalability crisis they face as the rapid growth of their file-based data exceeds the capabilities of legacy scale-out storage,” said Richter, in a statement. “Qumulo is delivering modern scale-out storage to serve the new era of multi-petabyte data storage on-premises and in the cloud.”

Qumulo’s new funding will support the growth of its enterprise-ready, scale-out storage solution, as well as rapid expansion into vertical industries in North America, Europe and Asia.

Image Credit: Qumulo

“We are seeing a massive explosion in digital file data worldwide,” said Feng Deng, managing director of Northern Light Venture Capital. “Qumulo addresses the challenge of unstructured data growth and management that incumbents have found impossible to solve. Northern Light is committed to helping entrepreneurs build world class companies through our expertise and resources and Qumulo fits that investment profile as a high-growth company at the crossroads of innovation and disruption.”

The company says its Qumulo Core offering stores tens of billions of files with high performance and is the only product with full data management and real-time visibility into storage use at petabyte scale. Storage administrators can instantly see usage, activity, and throughput history at any level of the unified directory structure, no matter how many files in the file system, allowing them to pinpoint problems and effectively manage how storage is used.

Qumulo was founded in 2012.