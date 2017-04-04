BOSTON & MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 4, 2017–

Summit Partners, a global alternative investment firm, today announced the final closing of two equity funds with combined commitments of $4.0 billion. Summit Partners Growth Equity Fund IX is a $3.3 billion fund targeting equity investments of more than $50 million. Summit Partners Venture Capital Fund IV is a $730 million fund targeting equity investments of up to $50 million. Both funds will pursue the growth equity strategy the firm has employed since its inception in 1984. Summit seeks to identify category-leading companies, partner with exceptional entrepreneurs and management teams, and deliver post-investment support to accelerate growth and enhance value.

“Over more than three decades as a growth equity investor, Summit has developed deep sector expertise, an extensive global network of relationships, and a track record of supporting the needs of growth companies. We intend to continue to serve as an invaluable partner for entrepreneurs and executive teams with our new growth equity funds,” said Peter Y. Chung, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Partners. “On behalf of the entire Summit team, we are truly grateful for the trust and support of both new and existing investors in these funds.”

With more than 100 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park and London, Summit makes both minority and majority investments in growing companies across key industry sectors including technology, healthcare, financial technology and services, consumer and industrial. As board members and through the efforts of the firm’s dedicated portfolio services teams – its Peak Performance Group, Capital Markets Team, Talent & Recruiting Team, and Executive Partner Programs – Summit offers capital, expertise and resources to help category-leading companies accelerate their growth and build businesses of lasting value.

Since its inception in 1984, Summit Partners has managed combined assets of more than $20 billion.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm focused on growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the global economy and has invested in more than 440 companies in technology, healthcare, life sciences and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 140 public equity offerings, and more than 165 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe, and invests in companies around the world. For more information, visit www.summitpartners.com or follow on Twitter at @SummitPartners.

In the United States of America, Summit Partners operates as an SEC-registered investment advisor. In the United Kingdom, this document is issued by Summit Partners LLP, a firm authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Summit Partners LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales with registered number OC388179 and its registered office is at 20–22 Bedford Row, London, WC1R 4JS, UK. This document is intended solely to provide information regarding Summit Partners’ potential financing capabilities for prospective portfolio companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170404006366/en/

Summit Partners

Meg Devine, 617-824-1047

mdevine@summitpartners.com