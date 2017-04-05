Listening to TED Talks is as now easy as saying: “Alexa, ask TED Talks to play the latest talk,” or, “Alexa, ask TED Talks for something funny,” or, “Alexa, ask TED Talks to find talks about nature.”

The TED Conferences are devoted to “ideas worth spreading,” and its vast library of inspiring talks is accessible as an Alexa skill. The voice bot makes its debut this week on 5 bots to try.

Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

5. TED Talks

Explore TED’s vast library of inspiring talks and ideas worth spreading by world-renowned speakers and thought leaders from around the globe. You can play the latest TED talk, play random TED talks, or search for talks by topic or by speaker name. You can also play talks that are funny, inspiring, persuasive, courageous, or jaw-dropping. New TED talks are available every weekday and are always free to the world!

Available on Amazon Echo

4. HireBae

HireBae will help you discover your career, review your resume and find you a job.

Available on Messenger

3. PG tips monkey

Unilever and PG tips unite once again to support Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day. This year, they are bringing Monkey, their beloved mascot, to life through a ubisend developed Facebook Messenger chatbot! Give Monkey your tea break time and he’ll do the rest.

Apart from sending you a daily joke, Monkey is also available for a quick chat 24/7. Talk to him about the Red Nose Day charity event, ask him about his favorite tea, or get him to cheer you up if you are feeling down. Start your day giggling for a great cause and chat to Monkey now!

Available on Messenger

2. Healthybot

HealthyBot is an AI-powered chatbot that delivers healthy living tips daily and on demand in the areas of Fitness, Nutrition, Supplements, Mindfulness, Medications, and more!

Available on Messenger

1. Resistbot

Resistbot will ask for your name and information to find your elected officials. Your representatives will know you’re a constituent—that’s who matters to them.

Just text resist to 50409 to get started. It takes less than 5 minutes to have your voice heard in Congress.

How does it work? Resistbot turns your text messages into daily letters to Congress— in the simplest and easiest way possible. We are working hard behind the scenes to make sure they are delivered and that your representatives take them seriously.

Will my message really count? Yes! There’s a lot of information floating around saying that only certain ways of speaking up really count. We’ve confirmed that Resistbot messages are received and read by actual Congressional staffers.

Available on SMS

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. This week’s rankings were for the period March 27 – April 2, 2017.