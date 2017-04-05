Girls in Tech, a global nonprofit dedicated to eradicating gender disparity in technology, and S&P Global together announced the launch of Global Classroom, a comprehensive online technology program.

The eight-week course teaches the critical science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills needed for a career in computer programming, while also providing participants with mentors from a digital data and analytics company. The program is offered free to girls and women and is available anywhere around the world.

“As the largest nonprofit dedicated to empowering women in technology, we want to continue to eliminate barriers of entry for women,” said Adriana Gascoigne, founder and CEO of Girls in Tech, in a statement. “No matter where she may be located, what social constraints she may have, we want to make sure that all girls and women have access to technical skills that will define their future.”

During the course, up to 350 students will learn how to code using WordPress Open API and will be given training material, assignments, discussion opportunities, and eMentors (online mentors).

Participants will only need access to a computer with a web browser, internet access, and basic knowledge of web browsing. S&P Global will provide eMentors to ensure that every student has the support they need to learn.

“At S&P Global, we are always looking for innovative ways and people to leverage technology and data to drive new business value. We realize the importance of a diverse workforce and are committed to supporting the next generation of women leaders in technology, math, and analytics,” said S&P global chief information officer Krishna Nathan, in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Girls in Tech to inspire today’s students to accomplish this goal.”

The Global Classroom begins April 10, 2017 and ends May 26, 2017. For more information, visit this link. Girls in Tech has 50,000 members in 60 chapters.