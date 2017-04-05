IBM is announcing today that later this month it will enhance its public cloud with servers packed with powerful new Tesla P100 graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia.

Customers will be able to rent out entire “bare metal” servers — that means no level of virtualization, which divides servers into multiple virtual slices — with dual P100s from IBM’s Bluemix cloud. Each one of the Pascal-generation graphics cards packs 4.7 teraflops and 16GB of RAM. This will be on top of the “bare metal” servers backed with Nvidia Tesla K80, K2, and M60 GPUs.

“IBM has been working in lockstep with Nvidia for several years and has consistently been first to bring the latest GPU technology to the cloud,” IBM cloud infrastructure general manager John Considine told VentureBeat in an email. “IBM was first in delivering the K80 and M60 GPUs on the cloud in 2015 and 2016, and we are building on that leadership with the release of the P100.”

Other public clouds offer different configurations of servers or virtual machines (VMs). Nvidia K80s are available from market leader Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Google and Tencent have both previously committed to launching cloud computing infrastructure powered by P100s later this year.

In addition to providing differentiated cloud infrastructure, IBM has been expanding its geographical footprint in an effort to compete with the biggest public clouds. In November, Big Blue announced four new cloud data centers in Europe.

The startup MapD is among the companies that use IBM’s GPU-backed cloud infrastructure.