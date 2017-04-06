SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 6, 2017–

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on April 7, 2017 under the symbol “OKTA.” The offering is expected to close on April 12, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Okta has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,650,000 additional shares of Class A common stock.

Goldman, Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Allen & Company LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Pacific Crest Securities, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Canaccord Genuity Inc. and JMP Securities LLC are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman, Sachs & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud connects and protects employees of many of the world’s largest enterprises. It also securely connects enterprises to their partners, suppliers and customers. With deep integrations to over 5,000 apps, the Okta Identity Cloud enables simple and secure access from any device. Thousands of customers, including Experian, 20th Century Fox, LinkedIn, Flex, News Corp, Dish Networks, and Adobe trust Okta to work faster, boost revenue and stay secure. Okta helps customers fulfill their missions faster by making it safe and easy to use the technologies they need to do their most significant work.

