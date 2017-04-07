Yesterday Facebook made a pretty significant update to its Messenger app for messaging and voice and video calls: It finally started letting people access its M virtual assistant in conversations. But there’s more to it than that. Facebook also adjusted the design of the app in a way that makes Messenger look like Apple’s Messages app, which uses the iMessage protocol.

Facebook’s head of Messenger, David Marcus, even showed off the redesign in the course of announcing the M news on his page, but what dominated the headlines yesterday was M, not Messenger’s iMessageness.

What’s changed is that Messenger has shrunk down the default size of the text box that you tap on when you want to type out a message to someone, and given it a oval outline. It’s now less than half as wide as it was, because there are now buttons on the left of the text box for the camera, sharing a photo, or recording an audio message. It expands once you start typing, and from there you can hit the new right arrow button to jump back to the photo and audio message buttons. Previously you could get to those options and others with just one tap while composing a new message. So now, basically, it takes just a bit longer to send a photo or video.

In Messages for iOS 10, you’ve had a rounded and miniaturized text box, along with shortcut buttons to the camera, your heartbeat, and new iMessage Apps, and then once you jump in to the text box, it expands just like the new version of Messenger, and you can tap a right arrow icon on the left side like on Messenger to get back to those camera, heartbeat, and iMessage App buttons.

Image Credit: Jordan Novet/VentureBeat

On Twitter, people are definitely noticing the similarity.

The Facebook Messenger update makes everything look too much like iMessage and I'm getting confused as FUCK. — Cuck Berry (@DlEDlEmyDARLlNG) April 7, 2017

Now messenger looks like an iMessage… what's next? 🙂 — Carla Guzman (@crlgzmn) April 7, 2017

Facebook messenger now looks like iMessage smh — ㅤ (@nick_fa1) April 8, 2017

y do i feel like the new updated messenger looks like the same as iMessage 🤔 — ×eymiii (@BabsAimee) April 7, 2017

Whoever decided to make messenger look like iMessage needs to get fired — brielle (@YOGAHOESER) April 7, 2017

Why is messenger like imessage now — nath (@nathaliefirst) April 7, 2017

So now that @facebook have updated their messenger app, I have to check if I'm sending a text/iMessage as both apps look near identical. — Ben Glasgow (@BenGlasgow_) April 7, 2017

messenger looks like imessage now lol — V (@viraaara) April 7, 2017

Messenger's transition into Snapchat x iMessage is nearly complete. pic.twitter.com/S9z9dJnZsQ — homogenous raphael (@tbhrafael) April 7, 2017

Facebook has been really into copying features of other messaging apps lately. Just one month ago, Facebook brought its Snapchat-like Day feature to Messenger. Weeks later, Facebook went and brought the similar Stories feature to Facebook itself — after also dragging it into WhatsApp and Instagram.