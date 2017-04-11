Cloud file syncing and sharing software company Dropbox today announced an update to its core Android app. Now users can aim their Android devices at documents and scan them in, make tweaks like cropping or rotating, and then saving them to Dropbox as PDF files for later access.

Dropbox introduced document scanning in its iOS app in June, and now it’s finally coming to the other major mobile operating system, Dropbox product manager Alexander Embiricos wrote in a blog post.

People whose organizations pay for Dropbox Business service tier can use an extra feature in the document scanner: the ability to search for text within scanned documents using optical character recognition (OCR).

Document scanning is available through other cloud file sharing apps, like Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive.

Also today Dropbox said it’s bringing offline support to its Paper collaborative document creation app for Android and iOS. (Google Docs and Microsoft Word both work offline.) Plus the app now works in 20 languages. Dropbox Paper launched out of beta in January.