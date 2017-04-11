Honeycomb, a startup that has built a cloud service for monitoring various layers of software that companies depend on to run applications, is announcing today that it has raised a total of $4 million in seed funding.

Honeycomb was founded by Charity Majors and Christine Yen, who both previously worked at Parse and stayed on after the mobile backend as a service (MBaaS) startup was acquired by Facebook in 2013. People can use the tool to inspect activity in Kubernetes, Logstash, MongoDB, MySQL, and Nginx, among other things, and multiple team members can work together and see and reuse each other’s queries and, of course, dig into raw logs.

“There are no tools quite like Honeycomb on the market. But we borrow from three established categories: Monitoring & Metrics, Log Aggregation, and APM (application performance monitoring),” the startup says in its documentation. Companies active in those areas include Datadog, New Relic, and Splunk.

The startup intends to add single sign-on, auditing capability, and customer-managed encryption in transit and at rest, Aneel Lakhani, Honeycomb’s director of marketing, told VentureBeat in an email.

Based in San Francisco, Honeycomb started in 2015 and employs eight people, with 10 customers so far. In January 2016, the startup picked up $2 million in seed funding, and last week it raised another $2 million, a source familiar with the matter told VentureBeat. Storm Ventures led, with Accel Partners and Data Collective also participating, the source said. Other investors include Tim Abbott, Jeff Arnold, Anamitra Banerji, Waseem Daher, Adam Fletcher, Ray He, Mike Krieger, Ilya Sukhar, and Venkat Venkataramani.