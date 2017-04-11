AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 11, 2017–

Tagspire, of Quantomic, LLC, has developed one of the most compelling use cases for a neural network yet. While benefits of deep learning technology are revealed frequently, Karim Hijazi, founder and CEO of Quantomic, feels this breakthrough will be one of the most captivating applications for machine learning to date.

The firm is actively courting strategic acquirers, but Tagspire will continue to refine the platform over the next few months and plans to release an invite-only beta of the revolutionary platform by late spring of 2017.

“We’ve been working in stealth mode for over three years to compile a training data set derived from our user generated content,” claims Hijazi. “The system can now “look” at a Tagspire post, identify and tag the products enabling viewers to purchase those products from the image, all completely autonomously. Then there’s the ability to reward that content creator with a commission, which elevates this to a new level for the influencer, affiliate or brand advocate. We are now aware of even more profound applications for it, such as augmented reality and VR. In fact, I think it is just the beginning which is very alluring.”

It started with a very simple question: “How can a user or brand further benefit from the output of their existing social networking behavior?” The challenge to answer that question began with curating training data. The ever-increasing training set was compiled from the content and metadata created by our user base coupled with a database of over thirty million images.

The Tagspire team employed TensorFlow, Google’s open-source library for machine intelligence. The result is an artificially intelligent platform that leverages user-generated content into an efficient sales conversion vehicle. During the first quarter of 2017, results materialized that were not only promising but astonishing.

“You do exactly what you would do with Instagram, Pinterest or Snapchat, create content, except you get paid,” says Hijazi. “You won’t just be earning social credibility, you’ll actually be passively earning money from an existing habit.”

